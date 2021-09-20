Justin Trudeau Completely Botches Saying ‘LGBT’ At Press Conference

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau struggled to verbalize “LGBT” during a press conference Sept. 11.

Trudeau was speaking about his commitment to “kids’ rights to not have to undergo conversion therapy” for which he said he will “never apologize.” The comments came as part of his reelection tour during a press conference in Mississauga, Ontario. (RELATED: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Calls Snap Election, Two Years Earlier Than Expected)

“I will never apologize for standing up for LGDP…LGT…LBG..LGBTQ2+ kids’ rights to not have to undergo conversion therapy,” Trudeau said.

A woman’s voice is heard in the background helping him by saying the acronym correctly. Ultimately Trudeau says “LGBTQ2+.”

Trudeau is vying for reelection midway into his second term as prime minister after calling for a snap election in August. Trudeau’s Liberal Party is currently neck and neck with the Conservative Party led by Erin O’Toole, according to The New York Times.

Election Day is Monday, September 20, but results may not be available for several days due to late counting of mail in ballots, according to CBC.