LA County Defends Maskless Emmy Awards Due To ‘Exceptions’ For ‘Performers’

The Los Angeles County Department of Health defended the maskless 2021 Emmy Awards Monday and said it was not in violation of the county’s mask mandate because “television” productions are granted “exceptions.”

“LA County’s Health officer order requires everyone to wear a mask indoors, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated,” read a statement from the health department, obtained by a CNN reporter. (RELATED: Reporter Asks Actress If She’s ‘Talked To’ Long-Dead Margaret Thatcher Following Emmys Win)

“However, exceptions are made for film, television, and music productions, as additional safety modifications are made for these controlled interactions,” the statement added. “The Emmy Awards Show is a television production, and persons appearing on the show are considered performers.”

New: LA County Department of Public Health tells me that the mask-less Emmys were not in violation of the county’s mask mandate because “exceptions are made for film, television, and music productions” since “additional safety modifications” are made for such events. pic.twitter.com/6S105zYjbJ — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 20, 2021

The statement goes on to explain how the people who attended this year’s Emmys were “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 and that each person in the show provided a “verified negative” PCR test 48 hours before the show. (RELATED: ‘Ted Lasso’ Dominates The Emmys, Jason Sudeikis Wins Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series)

“The Emmys reached out to Public Health in advance to share their safety protocols, which exceeded the baseline requirements for television and film productions,” the statement read. “Careful planning before large events is essential to assure that all health and safety requirements are adequately addressed.”

During the show Sunday, actor Seth Rogen mocked the event for how it wasn’t adhering to coronavirus safety protocols.

WATCH:

Seth Rogan calls out the Emmys for being indoors. pic.twitter.com/nA7THaxDn6 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 20, 2021

“Let me start by saying, there’s way too many of us in this little room!” Rogen said. “What are we doing? They said this was outdoors! It’s not!”

“They lied to us,” he added. “We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this! Why is there a roof?”