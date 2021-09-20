‘She Was Supposed To Be In Charge’: MSNBC Anchor Tears Into ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle slammed Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday for neglecting her duty as “border czar” during the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

“How about the message from our vice president, where is she? She was supposed to be in charge of all of these migration issues, going to those Northern Triangle countries that’s obviously not Haiti, that was one of her first international trips with the message do not come here illegally,” Ruhle said on MSNBC.

“People aren’t listening. What is she saying now?” she added. (RELATED: Thousands Of Migrants, Mostly From Haiti, Overwhelm Border Officials In Texas)

Harris has not yet made public plans to visit the southern border, as reportedly over 10,000 Haitians have set up camp under the Del Rio International Bridge. President Joe Biden put her in charge to lead the administration’s response to the border crisis. (RELATED: ‘She Would Have Never Gone’ — Trump Weighs In On Report Kamala Harris Will Visit Southern Border After ‘Ignoring The Crisis’)

NEW: Several Haitian migrants are holding up signs at the camp under the international bridge in Del Rio, where thousands remain. One says “Stop Deportations for Haitian people, we risk our lives to come here.”Another says “Queremos Refugio” (We want shelter/refuge). @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/7II3RaM5CM — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 20, 2021

The Vice President does have plans to go on “The View” on Friday, but there has not been a border trip scheduled. Harris visited the U.S.-Mexico border in June after declining to go for months.

Republican lawmakers have continued to hammer Harris and the Biden administration for not handling the crisis — and more specifically, for not going to see it with their own eyes.