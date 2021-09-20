Sports Journalist Jason Whitlock Criticizes NFL Over ‘Two National Anthems’

Jason Whitlock criticized the National Football League (NFL) over the playing of the “black national anthem” and said having “two national anthems” isn’t “unifying.”

Hosts of a Fox News program asked the sports journalist about a recent interview he had with NBA Hall of Fame star Isiah Thomas, who pointed out the NFL’s choice to play the black national anthem ahead of the season opening game.(RELATED: ‘What They’re Doing Is Very Divisive’: Jason Whitlock Blasts Kneeing Players)

“He [Thomas] was pointing out the obvious that I think we all agree on,” Whitlock said. “You can’t have two national anthems if you want to be one country.” (RELATED: ‘Never Apologize To These Satanic MFers!’: Critic Of BLM Founder Jason Whitlock Released From ‘Twitter Jail’)

Jason said the two had a long conversation. Part of it focused on “race” and the “divisive issues we have going on,” as well as how the Hall of Famer believes “race is a false construct.”

“I think that anybody that’s a rational person realizes two national anthems is unhealthy,” the sportscaster shared. “It’s not unifying. And that the NFL has bent over backward for Black Lives Matter and the Marxist agenda and has adopted practices that totally contradict everything you’re taught in team sports and everything that the NFL was about.”

“Football Sundays used to be one of the most unifying experiences we had in this country,” he added. “People of all different races, economic backgrounds, sexes, everything, would come together and just root for their team. Now they’ve turn things very political and they are kissing the ring of the Black Lives Matter movement.”