Ole Miss Quarterback Matt Corral Leads The Latest Heisman Odds

Matt Corral is the new Heisman favorite.

In the latest odds from DraftKings after week three, the Ole Miss quarterback shot to the top of the odds after scoring seven touchdowns against Tulane. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bryce Young is the only other player under +1800 at +225.

It’s really hard to argue that Corral and Young shouldn’t be in the top two spots through three weeks of games.

Now, you can debate who should be first and who should be second, but I think everyone agrees they’re the top two leaders as of right now.

Corral put on a clinic against Tulane with seven touchdowns and the Alabama quarterback has been incredibly impressive as he’s led the Crimson Tide to a 3-0 record.

Really, it’s a 1A and 1B situation as of right now. If the voting happened today, it’d probably be a coin flip for who won.

Having said that, I’ve been super high on Corral since last season and a lot of people haven’t been paying attention.

Well, after he hung seven TDs on Tulane, it certainly seems like people are listening now.

With how far the rest of the field is behind Corral and Young, it looks like we have a serious two-man race. It should be fun to watch it shake out over the rest of the season!