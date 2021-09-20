POLL: The Majority Of Fans Prefer College Football To The NFL

The majority of football fans in America prefer college to the NFL.

In a poll conducted by The Trafalgar Group, 56.4% of American fans prefer the college game over the NFL. The remaining 43.6% prefer watching the pros over college. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The poll also found that college fans are 37.1% less likely to attend games if vaccines are mandated. NFL fans are only 26.9% less likely to attend.

I’m not surprised at all that the college game is preferred over the NFL. In fact, I would have been shocked if that wasn’t the case.

Everything about the college game is better, outside of the actual talent on the field. The stadiums are bigger, fans are more passionate, traditions have been passed down over generations and nothing beats a monster college game.

90,000 Florida fans sang Tom Petty’s classic “Won’t Back” against Alabama, and it was beautiful. If the clowns running our country had their way, none of this would be allowed. The stadium would be empty. College fans are refusing to live in fear. pic.twitter.com/1OfbBT1vTj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 19, 2021

I’m not kidding one bit. There’s nothing on the planet in the world of sports that beats a loaded college stadium for a huge game.

More than 106,000 fans are at the Penn State/Auburn game, and it’s beautiful. The idiots and fear-mongers trying to keep people in their basements forever lost and they lost in a huge way. pic.twitter.com/Ct3x3nYJdN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 19, 2021

Don’t get me wrong, I also love the NFL. You can catch me watching my Lions every single Sunday, but the emotional swings and hype are unmatched when it comes to the college game.

If I had to choose between the Badgers or Lions, I’d choose the former 10/10 times.

Let us know in the comments if you prefer college football or the NFL.