The Ravens Beating The Chiefs Gets Huge TV Ratings, Crushes The Emmys

The Baltimore Ravens beating the Kansas City Chiefs 36-35 Sunday night put up huge TV ratings.

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, the Ravens earning a huge week two win against the Chiefs averaged 16.1 million viewers on NBC in the early data. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As always, the final number will be higher because it was a live sporting event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens)

For comparison, the Emmy Awards averaged only 6.28 million viewers on CBS Sunday night in the early data.

So, not only did the NFL beat the Emmy Awards, but the highly-anticipated matchup between the Chiefs and Ravens absolutely crushed the awards event.

I think it’s clear which one Americans prefer more!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens)

We’ve only had two weeks of NFL action and the ratings are already booming. It’s a sign that people are excited and ready to roll when it comes to football.

Not only are they excited for football, but they’re substantially more excited for football than awards shows, which doesn’t shock me at all.

We’ve seen awards shows on a steady decline for a very long time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baltimore Ravens (@ravens)

It’s great to see the numbers popping, and I don’t think we’re even close to peaking yet.