‘There’s Way Too Many Of Us’: Seth Rogen Jokes About Emmys Guests Going Maskless

Canadian actor Seth Rogen mocked the lack of COVID safety protocols at the Emmys, where a large group of celebrities gathered for the awards show without masks or social distancing.

“There’s way too many of us in this little room!” Rogen, the first presenter of the night, told the crowd. “What are we doing? They said this was outdoors! It’s not!”

“They lied to us,” he said. “We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this! Why is there a roof?”

Sunday night’s annual award show was technically outdoors but was held in a tent that enclosed the entire area, according to SFGate.

“It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than making sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight,” Rogen joked. “That is what has been decided. This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face. That’s a big week!” (RELATED: Seth Rogen Says He Has No Plans Of Working With James Franco In The Future After Allegations Of Misconduct)

The roughly 800 attendees at the Emmys were required to be vaccinated before attending, SFGate reported.

Cedric the Entertainer, who hosted the event, tried to cover for Rogen’s comments later in the night.

“You had to get vaxxed to come here,” he said according to the report. “I did not have a reaction like Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend.”

He was referencing rapper Nicki Minaj’s tweet that made headlines when she claimed that her cousin’s friend in Trinidad got swollen testicles from the vaccine, causing his girlfriend to call off their wedding. Minaj encouraged her followers to do research and decide for themselves if they wanted the vaccine rather than be bullied into it.