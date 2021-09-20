‘Some Kind Of An A**hole’: Megyn Kelly Hits Back After Being Labeled ‘Anti-Vax’

Megyn Kelly hit back after former President George W. Bush’s speechwriter, David Frum, labeled her “anti-vax” over her expressing “concerns” about 5-11-year-olds getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“You don’t have to be an ‘anti-vax extremist’ to have concerns re vaccinating a little one who has [very] little risk from COVID,” Kelly tweeted Monday to her millions of followers.

“You *do* have to be some kind of an asshole to demonize any parent concerned about forcing minor kids to take a vaccine that’s had no long term testing,” she added.

Her post included a retweet from Frum who wrote about not making the mistake to allow “anti-vax extremist” any “space and time” as he said if it’s proven to be safe states should “immediately make anti-COVID vaccination a requirement for school, sports leagues, etc.”

Frum also mocked the host of “The Megyn Kelly Show” and continued to call her out as “anti-vax” after she hit back. (RELATED: ‘Don Lemon’s An Idiot’: Megyn Kelly Blasts CNN Host After He Lectures People On The Vaccine, Calls Into Question His ‘Morals’)

“Personal abuse from @megynkelly is a heavy burden to bear, but somehow I’ll try to find the strength to carry on,” the former presidential speech writer’s tweet read. “@megynkelly wants to insist she is not ‘anti-vax.’ That’s good. She should in that case be encouraging her fan base to protect themselves by vaccinating – not scoring cheap social-media engagement by inciting them against the vaccine that will protect them and their families.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

In response, the former NBC host mocked his post and wrote, “Aww, @davidfrum says he’s being ‘abused’ by me. Poor little David. As for your 5-year-old into whose arm he wants to force a needle with an experimental vaccine whether you want it or not? That’s A-ok w/him.”

“Listen to any one of the shows I’ve done on COVID & you will hear me say I’m pro-vaccine & think everyone should get vaccinated,” she added in a second post. “(Including last Friday’s.) Kids are different. Covid risk is lower, heart risk is more concerning. In short: [please] study your ass from your elbow.”

The host of “The Megyn Kelly Show” on Sirius XM radio has noted the hypocrisy of Hollywood and leaders when it comes to following COVID-19 restrictions numerous times on her show. Most recently, she pointed out examples like the stars at the annual Met Gala and 2021 Emmy Awards being unmasked while vaccinated, at the same times noting she’s vaccinated.