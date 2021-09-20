Vikings Radio Announcer Incorrectly Says Minnesota Hits Game-Winning Field Goal

Minnesota Vikings radio announcer Paul Allen made an embarrassing mistake Sunday.

With a couple seconds remaining in the game against the Cardinals, the Vikings attempted a field goal for the win. Unfortunately, Minnesota missed, but Allen initially told his audience the team had made it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Listen to the hilarious audio below.

AS CALLED ON VIKINGS RADIO: pic.twitter.com/11794IWphj — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 20, 2021

How do you screw that up? Seriously, how do you screw that call up so badly? It’s not like it was even really close.

It was clear long before the ball officially missed that it wasn’t going to go through the uprights.

Paul Allen on the Vikings radio network: “It is…GOOOOOOOOOD…no he missed it!” — Chris Wanless (@chris_wanless) September 19, 2021

Yet, tons of fans around the state listening on the radio believed for a brief moment the Vikings had won.

Thanks to Allen, fans experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows! Talk about an emotional swing. That’s about as big of a swing as you’ll ever see.

We all make mistakes, but most people don’t make them in front of an entire state. Unfortunately for Allen, Vikings fans and the internet got to watch and listen to him make the wrong call.

Next time, wait a couple seconds longer before incorrectly proclaiming the Vikings have won!