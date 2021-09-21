Biden’s Poll Numbers Crash In Iowa, With 62% Disapproving Of His Job Performance

President Joe Biden’s poll numbers in Iowa have plummeted in recent months, and nearly two-thirds of residents now disapprove of his job performance, according to a recent poll.

In a Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll released Tuesday, 62% of respondents said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, compared to just 31% who said they approve of the job he’s doing. The poll numbers indicate the president’s approval rating among Iowans has been dropping sharply since June.

An earlier poll conducted in June found that Biden’s approval rating among Iowans was at 43%, with a slight majority of 52% saying they disapprove of his job performance. The president has not had a net positive approval rating since March, according to the Des Moines Register.

The poll surveyed 805 Iowa adults between Sept. 12-15 and had a margin of error of +/- 3.5 points.

Des Moines Register Iowa Poll – Joe Biden approval (change from last): Approve 31 (-12)

“This is a bad poll for Joe Biden, and it’s playing out in everything that he touches right now,” pollster J. Ann Selzer told the outlet.

Biden’s poll numbers in the first-in-the-nation caucus state also indicate Iowans disapprove of both the president’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan culminated in a Taliban victory and has been widely criticized across the political spectrum. Among those polled, 69% said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of Afghanistan, compared to just 22% who said they approve. (RELATED: Less Than Half Of Americans Say Biden Is Mentally Stable Enough To Serve As President)

Biden’s performance on Afghanistan was his worst rating out of several policy areas asked in the Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll.

Iowa is also facing a surge of COVID-19 cases, with daily new cases surpassing its initial peak in January, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported. Among those polled, 60% said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of the pandemic, compared to just 36% who said they approve.

Biden’s performance on COVID-19 was his best rating out of the policy areas asked in the poll. But his approval on the issue among Iowans has continued to tank in recent months, dropping 17 points since the June poll.