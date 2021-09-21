Caesars Superdome Catches Fire In New Orleans

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, caught fire Tuesday, leaving one person injured.

Firefighters responded to the scene, evacuating employees around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Approximately 70 employees were onsite at the time, including a crew performing pressure washing operations on the roof. The fire broke out on the roof, though it is believed to have been an accident. (RELATED: Packers Running Back Aaron Jones Recovers Necklace Containing His Father’s Ashes)

The New Orleans Fire Department sent 23 units and 51 firefighters to the scene, which required about a dozen firefighters to climb up to the roof to put out the fire.

One worker had minor burns to their face and arms, and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The fire crews gave the all clear for employees to return at around 1:10 p.m.

ASM Global, who manages the Superdome, said in a statement that the damage appeared not to have been significant, according to WDSU New Orleans. “Initial assessments suggest that damage is superficial and there appears to be no structural damage or impact to the integrity of the roof’s exterior skin,” ASM said. “The building’s outer skin and roof remain watertight.”

“Upon further investigation it appears that a pressure washer being used to clean the roof caught fire. Damage is still being assessed.”

Damage from Hurricane Ida forced the Saints to abandon the Superdome as the venue for their season opener against the Green Bay Packers. The Saints are still expected to be able to play their next home game against the New York Giants on Oct. 3.