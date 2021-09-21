Canelo And Caleb Plant Get Into A Physical Altercation During Press Conference

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant got into a heated altercation Tuesday.

During a press conference for their November 6 bout, the two men got into a serious physical altercation after Canelo pushed Plant, and it’s clear tensions were running very high between them. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the situation unfold below.

Canelo and Caleb Plant already getting heated. That Canelo dodge though 👀 (via @ShowtimeBoxing) pic.twitter.com/GogtBu4fCG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2021

I’m not a boxing expert, but I do know two things about the sport. You need to generate headlines ahead of a fight and you shouldn’t be pushing people at press conferences.

You know what you can do? Generate a ton of headlines by breaking the latter rule. This is a great way to gin up tons of attention.

Canelo promised to make Caleb Plant pay for his words on Nov. 6 😳#CaneloPlant pic.twitter.com/jnzX4U9GwI — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 21, 2021

Want to know how I know it’s going to generate a ton of attention? It’s already all over Twitter and it’s probably going to be trending sooner than later.

Make no mistake about it, folks. Boxing is as much about selling the fight as it is the actual fight. In fact, I’d argue it’s even more about the sales than the actual fight.

I can promise you this little dustup will sell a few extra PPVs for the November 6 fight between Canelo and Plant.

Mike Coppinger was shocked after seeing the cut Canelo opened up under Caleb Plant’s eye 👁 pic.twitter.com/MSEUyfUmnK — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 21, 2021

We’ll see who wins, but it’s clear tempers have already boiled over!