Schumer Calls On Biden Admin To End Title 42 Deportation Flights

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Tuesday on President Joe Biden to “immediately put a stop” to Title 42 deportation flights of Haitian immigrants.

“Right now, I’m told there are four flights scheduled to deport these asylum-seekers back to a country that cannot receive them. Such a decision defies common sense. It also defies common decency and what America is all about,” Schumer said during his Tuesday remarks on the Senate floor.

Over 300 Haitian migrants were deported Sunday back to their country of origin on three flights operated in line with former President Donald Trump-era public health order Title 42 that prohibits some individuals from entering the U.S. in response to the pandemic.

Schumer lamented the treatment of thousands of Haitian migrants at the southern border who he claimed were “hit with whips and other forms of physical violence.” (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Border Agents On Horseback Herding Haitian Migrants)

He then went on to claim that the illegal aliens breaching the U.S.-Mexico border were being sent to the country that could no longer receive them.

“I urge President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas to immediately put a stop to these expulsions and to end this Title 42 policy at our southern border,” Schumer added. “We cannot continue these hateful and xenophobic Trump policies that disregard our refugee laws.”