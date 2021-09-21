CIA Director’s Team Showed Signs Of Mysterious ‘Havana Syndrome’ During Trip Abroad

CIA Director William J. Burns’ team member suffered symptoms of the mysterious “Havana Syndrome” during a trip to India, a Tuesday report shows.

The undisclosed official reportedly received immediate medical assistance upon returning from the diplomatic trip. The occurrence became a second recorded case of the ailment among U.S. diplomats in one month, CNN reported.

A U.S. intelligence officer suffered symptoms linked to a series of suspected attacks known as “Havana syndrome” while traveling with CIA Director William Burns in India this month. The symptoms generally include loss of balance, dizziness, and headaches. https://t.co/iKUWoODkkk — The Associated Press (@AP) September 21, 2021

Over 200 cases of Havana Syndrome are currently under investigation by the CIA, with half of them involving the agency’s officials, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Spontaneous symptoms, such as “headaches, loss of balance, hearing, ringing in the ears and sometimes long-term brain damage” observed in U.S. diplomats have been linked to possible “directed-energy attacks” by the Russian spy unit GRU.

Some U.S. officials expressed their disappointment with the lack of response by President Joe Biden’s administration to the growing number of cases of the inexplicable medical condition striking staffers working abroad. (RELATED: Diplomats Who Say They Have Mysterious Brain Injuries Called ‘Havana Syndrome’ Condemn Biden For Denying Treatment)

“When you are going to a high threat post you know that diplomatic security will keep you informed as to what the threats are, and that they will take every possible step to mitigate those threats. In this situation the threat is not clear and mitigation isn’t either,” one diplomat told CNN on the condition of anonymity.