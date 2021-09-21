Fans Brawl After The Chargers/Cowboys Game In Wild Viral Video

Fans were out of control Sunday after the Cowboys beat the Chargers.

According to Barstool Sports, fans outside of SoFi Stadium decided to trade some shots, and the fight ended in dramatic fashion. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Multiple people ended up in the water! Watch the absurd video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

That fight video was a rollercoaster of emotions. We kept wondering whether or not people would end up in the water or not. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Well, the video didn’t disappoint at the end! When the clock hit zero, multiple people ended up getting splashed. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Having said all of that, I still don’t understand why the fighting is out of control this football season. I guess that’s what happens when people are kept out of stadiums for a year. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

There’s a lot of energy that needs to be released and people are just cutting loose. Unfortunately, that has resulted in some people getting popped in the face and wet!

Royal Rumble in Memphis pic.twitter.com/hQmcrOKMp7 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 5, 2021

Let us know in the comments what you thought of this absurd altercation!