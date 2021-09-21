The Lions Drop To 0-2 After Losing To The Packers On ‘Monday Night Football’

The Detroit Lions are off to a very rough start this season.

The Lions lost Monday night to the Packers 35-17, and Detroit is now 0-2 to start the Dan Campbell era. It’s not great at all! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If there’s one upside to starting 0-2, the Lions have at least showed some fight in their spirit through two games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

We fought back hard against the 49ers and we didn’t roll over and immediately die like we would have in previous years against Green Bay.

In the first half, it looked like Detroit was going to make a serious game out of the matchup with the Packers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

However, it all fell apart in the second half and we’re now sitting at 0-2 after the first two games of Dan Campbell tenure as head coach.

As weird as it sounds, I actually think we’re trending in the right direction. Sure, we don’t have a win, but it does look like we’re improving.

When you’re a Detroit fan, you have to measure things against past success, and seeing as how we don’t really have any past success, simply showing the spirit to fight is a start.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl)

Let’s hope Campbell is able to get a win in the next couple weeks. Starting 0-2 is rough. Starting 0-6 is going to be a hell of a lot rougher.