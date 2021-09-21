Editorial

Eli Manning Says He Told His Nephew Arch Manning To Just ‘Enjoy Being A High School Football Player’

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Eli Manning wants his nephew Arch to just enjoy the process.

Arch Manning, who is Cooper Manning’s son, is viewed by many as arguably the greatest high school QB prospect in the modern era of football, and every single major school in the country is after his services. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What does his uncle and two-time Super Bowl champion think? He just wants the young man to enjoy where he’s currently at.

Eli told Pat McAfee the following about his advice for Arch, according to BroBible:

I told him, ‘Hey, enjoy being a high school football player.’ Like, that is a great time in your life, some of the best friends you’ll have forever. Don’t start thinking so much about colleges or, ‘Hey, where am I going to go play college?’ and think about the next levels where you don’t get to enjoy this time in your life. Just enjoy it, work hard at it, be a great teammate. You’ll figure out where you’re gonna go play college.

You can watch his full interview with McAfee below.

It’s honestly hard to put into words the hype surrounding Arch Manning. It’s like the hype around Trevor Lawrence in high school on steroids.

We’re talking about a young man who is a junior in high school and people are saying he’s going to be better than Peyton and Eli.

Stop and think about that for a second. Arch Manning hasn’t even committed to a college yet and he’s already way more famous than most people in the NFL.

That’s what happens when you’re born into the Manning family and you can sling the ball with the best of them.

Just this past weekend, Arch was at the Georgia/South Carolina game, and received a stunning amount of attention for being in attendance.

I don’t know where Arch will land, but there’s no doubt he’s going to be the most recruited QB of his class and likely the decade. His future is absurdly bright.