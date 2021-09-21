Ewan McGregor Says ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is Done Filming, Adds ‘It Will Not Disappoint’

Filming has finished on “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

The highly-anticipated Disney+ series will have Ewan McGregor return as the iconic “Star Wars” character and Hayden Christensen will also return as Darth Vader. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It’s safe to say millions of fans have very high expectations and McGregor wants them to know it’s going to be awesome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Star Wars (@starwars)

“We finished shooting our series and it was really good fun…I think it will not disappoint. I mean, you know, I think it’s going to be good,” McGregor said while at the Emmys in a video tweeted by Variety.

You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

I think it’s very safe to say that fans are very pumped for “Obi-Wan Kenobi” to finally hit Disney+, and the fact it’s done filming is great news.

It’s going to drop at some point in 2022 and filming being finished before the end of September 2021 is a pretty clear sign that it shouldn’t get to fans any later than April 2022.

What we know for sure is that Disney has done an incredible job when it comes to “Star Wars” being on TV. We can debate the sequel films until we’re all blue in the face, but you can’t debate the greatness of “The Mandalorian.”

It’s one of the best shows on TV, and the success of “The Mandalorian” is why people have such high hopes for “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mandalorian (@themandalorian)

With cameras done rolling, I think it’s safe to say we’re right around the corner from a trailer or at least a small preview. I honestly can’t wait!

Feed me as much “Star Wars” content as you can!