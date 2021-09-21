REPORT: Kanye West Buys 3,665 Square Foot House For $57.3 Million

Kanye West has reportedly purchased an absurd house.

According to Dirt.com, the star rapper has purchased a 3,665 square foot house in Malibu for the shocking price of $57.3 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you read that correctly. The house, while big at 3,665 square foot, isn’t even close to being a mansion and still cost him nearly $60 million.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

The craziest part is that the house was initially listed for $75 million, according to the same report. Imagine paying $75 million for a house that isn’t even 4,000 square feet.

It’s outrageous.

As for the specs on the house, 1,200 pounds of concrete were needed to construct it and there is 200 tons of steel reinforcement.

The house also features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. You can read the full real estate listing here.

You all know I’m a huge sucker for real estate porn, and this is one of the weirdest estates that I’ve ever read about.

It has more than 1,000 tons of concrete, is less than 4,000 square feet and is still the price of a very nice mega-yacht. Is Kanye crushing life or is he crushing life? The answer is yes.

Props to him for having the money to buy a unique estate. It’s a crazy place!