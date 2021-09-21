Entertainment

Kelly Ripa Reveals ‘Sexy’ Way Husband Mark Consuelos ‘Takes Care’ Of Problems That Arise In Their Marriage

Kelly Ripa opened up about the secret of her 25 years of marriage to Mark Consuelos and revealed the “sexy” way her husband “takes care” of problems that arise.

“I was like, none of this would ever be happening in the Mark Consuelos household, because he would have nipped all of this in the bud immediately,” Kelly shared on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” about the marital turmoil the couple watched on HBO’s “Scenes From a Marriage.” The comments were noted by E! News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Kelly Ripa Talks About Keeping Things Spicy In Her Marriage After 24 Years)

“He [Consuelos] would have been like, ‘Oh, you’re upset? I know how to take care of that,'” she added. ‘”Oh, you don’t feel good about something? I’ll take care of that. Oh, you’re feeling like maybe you’re overworked? I got you. I know what you need.'” (RELATED: Kelly Ripa Heats Things Up With Cheeky Snap While Lounging Poolside)

“Because everything for Mark is settled with—everything is settled with—,” the 50-year-old actress continued.

The answer was interrupted by the laughter from the audience before Mark, who was filling in as guest host, interjected, “Love.”

“Love and sexy time,” Kelly replied.

“Not everything,” Consuelos added. “Not everything!”

“Just about almost everything,” Ripa continued.

Kelly and Mark recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary and share three kids together.