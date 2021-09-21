Young Women Fight During An Olivia Rodrigo Concert In Laughable Viral Video

Some young women got into an altercation during an Olivia Rodrigo concert.

In a video tweeted by @pussitionz, two young women traded a few shots, and the video really has to be seen in order to be believed.

Give it a watch below. It might be the funniest thing you see all day.

how does one even start a fight at a fucking OLIVIA RODRIGO concert pic.twitter.com/dh3ABDByg5 — sriya luvs dari (@pussitionz) September 19, 2021

That's without a doubt one of the most pathetic fights I've ever seen in my life. Neither of those women was swinging hard enough to inflict damage.

Just how pathetic was the interaction between the two young ladies? A guy separated them with seemingly zero effort at all.

Also, who the hell fights at an Olivia Rodrigo concert? Doesn't she sing music for kids? If you find yourself brawling at a concert for a teenage pop star, then you've made some terrible decisions in life.

You’re really at the bottom of the barrel if you’re the kind of person fighting at a concert.

Next time, take a deep breath, relax and just have fun. It’s not that hard to figure out.