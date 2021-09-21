Packers Running Back Aaron Jones Recovers Necklace Containing His Father’s Ashes

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was grateful after a necklace containing the remains of his late father was recovered Tuesday at Lambeau Field.

Jones lost the necklace in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during the Packers’ 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Monday. It contains the ashes of his father, Alvin Jones Sr., who passed away in April due to complications from COVID-19. Jones had previously shown the necklace to the camera after scoring another touchdown. (RELATED: Jermichael Finley Suggests The Packers Bench Aaron Rodgers If He Continues To Struggle)

Jones was in good spirits during his postgame interview, telling ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters that his father would be happy.

“He’d be like, ‘if you’re gonna lose it anywhere, lose it in the end zone,'” Jones said. He said that the grounds crew was looking for it at the time.

Jones told the “Steve Czaban Show” Tuesday morning that the piece had since been recovered by Packers athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel. He then posted a picture of the recovered black football pendant on Twitter, saying that Engel found the piece at 1:45 a.m.

Found at 1:45am Thank you to our trainer Bryan ”Flea” Engel I’m forever grateful 🙏🏾♥️🕊 pic.twitter.com/ylTlZ5Jpfr — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) September 21, 2021

Jones was the driving force behind the Packers’ victory over the Detroit Lions Monday. He scored four of Green Bay’s five touchdowns, tying the record for most touchdowns scored at Lambeau Field, and finished with 115 total yards on 17 carries and 6 catches.