Pat McAfee Says ‘Son Of A B*tch’ During ‘Monday Night Football’ Broadcast, Peyton Manning Sounds Like He Drops An F-Bomb

Pat McAfee was in prime form for “Monday Night Football.”

The former Indianapolis Colts punter and star pundit appeared on the megacast with Peyton and Eli Manning, and was without a doubt one of the most entertaining moments of the night.

At one point, McAfee was talking about Peyton Manning’s ability to accurately predict things, and said “I bet this son of a b*tch is right” when talking about Manning’s prediction for the Raiders.

Pat McAfee “I bet that son of a bitch was right” on ESPN 😂 pic.twitter.com/ogO0sxMZeN — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 21, 2021

In the same broadcast, it also sounded like Peyton might have been pushed into praising a punter and dropping an f-bomb.

Give it a listen and decide for yourself below.

Pat McAfee getting Peyton Manning LOOSE on the ESPN2 broadcast!! @ChrisTannehill you can’t use this sound right?? pic.twitter.com/pL586TqRJp — Ryan Sechrest (@coachryan18) September 21, 2021

Honestly, this is the kind of content people crave. We don’t need content that is tight and boring. We want it to be relaxed and flowing.

McAfee cursing live on-air and talking about gambling stories is what the public wants. Feed it to us!

This Pat McAfee-Peyton Manning roulette story 🔥 pic.twitter.com/18aubelDnI — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 21, 2021

If you’re not enjoying this content with the Mannings on “MNF” and the guests they’re having on, then you’re just not a fun person.

It’s truly that simple because the Mannings megacast is the best idea ESPN has had in a very long time.

Took one week to make Peyton and Eli’s MNF cast appointment viewing. 😂 (via @ESPN) pic.twitter.com/eyxETPs0rJ — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2021

I can’t wait to see how the rest of this shakes out over the course of the season. It’s going to be awesome.