Pentagon Announces Review Of Investigation Into Afghanistan Airstrike That Allegedly Killed 10 Civilians

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced Monday the investigation performed by U.S. Central Command of the Aug. 29 Kabul airstrike that killed 10 civilians will be reviewed by military officials.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin requested Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall assign a three-star general or higher to conduct a review of the investigation, according to a Department of Defense news release.

The Aug. 29 airstrike in Kabul killed 10 civilians in an attempt to kill ISIS-K planners. Joint Chiefs Of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley called it a “righteous strike.” (RELATED: CENTCOM Says It’s ‘Unclear What May Have Happened’ In Kabul Drone Strike That Reportedly Killed Civilians)

“Having thoroughly reviewed the findings of the investigation and the supporting analysis by interagency partners, I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians — including up to seven children — were tragically killed in that strike,” Commander of the U.S. Central Comand General Kenneth McKenzie said about the airstrike, according to the news release.

The role of the investigation is to make recommendations instead of taking action for the airstrike, according to the press release. The Defense Department also said it is looking into payments to the family of those killed “out of a sense of moral obligation.”

The U.S. withdrew its final troops from Afghanistan on Aug. 30.