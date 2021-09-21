REPORT: Liquor Stores, Bars and Restaurants Are Facing Alcohol Shortages

Businesses around America are facing alcohol shortages, and that’s bad news for consumers.

According to NorthJersey.com, liquor stores, bars and restaurants are struggling to keep booze in stock, and a few reasons are directly tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

A scarcity of aluminum, a shortage of delivery drivers, factories being shut down and greater demand are all causing major problems.

It’s a a shortage of truck drivers, it’s a scarcity of aluminum, it’s a shutdown of factories, it’s even the demand by consumers for premium liquor. https://t.co/Eeky5xeo4m — thedailyjournal.com (@thedailyjournal) September 17, 2021

In 2020, canned beer was an issue because of a lack of aluminum and in 2021, bottled beer is tough to come by because of the pandemic and tariffs, according to the same report.

To make matters worse, Pennsylvania is now limiting sales at liquor stores to two bottles per person. That means if you want to throw a party, you better stock up well in advance.

No matter how you slice it, things are bad.

Look, I’m willing to accept a lot of sacrifices in life in order to make sure the wheels keep turning. I can get by with a shockingly small amount of stuff.

I don’t need fancy clothes, a nice place to live or any of that stuff. I really don’t. I have learned how to get by with less.

However, the one thing I do enjoy and don’t want to live without is my ice cold beer. Without beer, what is the point of all of this?

If we can’t drink cold beers with the boys, then why are we even here?

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

I don’t care how we do it, but we have to figure out a way to save our beer. We just have to do it!