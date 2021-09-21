ANALYSIS: One Fatal Mistake Republicans Are Making Ahead Of 2022

Republicans are leaning into a culture-war issue that seems to put them at odds with the American people at large.

Voters have revolted in some places against draconian COVID-19 restrictions, including school shutdowns and business limitations that kept kids home from school and killed off small businesses for the better part of a year. But Republicans are taking a hardline stance against some more popular policies, like mask mandates and vaccine requirements, right as the 2022 midterm cycle is beginning in earnest.