REVIEW: ‘Cry Macho’ Is Far From Clint Eastwood’s Best Work

“Cry Macho” isn’t even close to being Clint Eastwood’s best work.

Ever since seeing the first trailer for Eastwood’s latest movie, I had high hopes. After all, he’s one of the greatest actors to ever live. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

How could anything he does not be great?

Well, “Cry Macho” was far from outstanding. While it wasn’t bad, it wasn’t nearly good enough to earn my stamp of approval after watching it on HBO Max, and I say that as a gigantic fan of Eastwood’s work.

The plot is simple enough. Eastwood plays an aging cowboy tasked with heading down to Mexico to find his former boss’ son and bring him back to America.

Sounds like it should be interesting enough, right? Wrong. It was incredibly boring through stretches and there’s literally no climax to the film.

I won’t ruin the ending for those of you hoping to see it, but you’ll understand what I mean once you do. It just sort of ends.

If you’re going to have a movie with Clint Eastwood on a rescue mission in Mexico, there better be a few major action scenes and some serious intensity.

There’s really none of that at all. Instead, it’s about Eastwood teaching the teenage boy about being a man and life over the course of a few days.

It’s like “Gran Torino” if that classic hit had zero action and was boring. Thankfully, “Gran Torino” is one of the best movies ever made.

“Cry Macho” has none of that energy.

Unless you’re a gigantic fan of Eastwood, you can probably skip “Cry Macho.” It pains me to say that, but it’s true. It’s just not that good.