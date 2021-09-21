Rob Gronkowski Says He Doesn’t Watch Film

Rob Gronkowski isn’t a big fan of watching film.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end appeared on the Eli and Peyton “MNF” broadcast Monday night, and revealed that he’s not a big fan of watching tape. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The four-time Super champion revealed that he doesn’t watch film and “just runs by guys if” he’s feeling good. He also said he just asks Tom Brady what he needs to know for any given week.

You can watch his full comments below.

Gronk says he watches zero film and just asks Tom Brady who’s covering him every week pic.twitter.com/xJJHdQkS6o — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 21, 2021

I love Gronk’s honesty. He’s not even out there pretending to be a big fan of breaking down tape. He’s just keeping it real.

He doesn’t have time to watch tape, and he sees no reason to do it when Brady will just tell him who is covering him on Sunday.

If Gronk is anything, it’s honest. Remember when he admitted that he more or less tricked his way out of doing conditioning?

That’s probably a better story than this one, but it’s a tough call for sure.

During offseason workouts, Gronk would spend a day recording himself running sprints in different shirts. Then he sent in the videos on different days. Legendary finesse 🧠 (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/xZ2hKuACmT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2021

The fact Gronk has been so dominant throughout his career without watching much tape is truly incredible. It’s a testament to his insane athleticism and skills.

There are many reasons he has four Super Bowl rings and watching film isn’t one of them!

Never change Gronk. Never change!