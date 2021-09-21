‘Sex And The City’ Star Willie Garson Dead At 57

TV and film superstar Willie Garson has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. The actor was 57.

“I love you so much papa,” the “Sex and the City” star’s son wrote Tuesday in a post on Instagram.

“Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” he added. “I’m so proud of you.” (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

Willie Garson, a veteran actor known for his work on the “Sex and the City” series and films, has died, his son says. He was 57. https://t.co/gJzT4MAWbx — CNN (@CNN) September 22, 2021

The actor’s passing was also confirmed by a spokesperson with HBO/HBO Max. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

“Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe,” the statement read, obtained by CNN. “He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years.”

“We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones,” the statement added.

Garson is probably best known for his recurring role as Stanford Blatch on “Sex and the City” TV series and films where he played friend and confidant to Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw.

Willie also appeared on the small screen in memorable roles on such shows like “NYPD Blue,” “White Collar,” and CBS’s “Hawaii Five-O.”

Shortly after news of his death surfaced, co-stars and other celebrities shared tributes to the actor, saying he will be missed.

“Heartbroken at the death of @WillieGarson, a fine actor, devoted father, and acerbic, funny, gracious friend,” actor Jim Beaver wrote.

Heartbroken at the death of @WillieGarson, a fine actor, devoted father, and acerbic, funny, gracious friend. Ave atque vale, pal. pic.twitter.com/oDamRgLtdG — Jim Beaver (@jumblejim) September 22, 2021

This breaks my heart. Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at my worst, (and always let me know it) is gone. Goodbye, Fatty. I love you always. https://t.co/Cow3esS0YB — Julie Bowen (@itsJulieBowen) September 21, 2021

“This breaks my heart,” Julie Bowen tweeted. “Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at my worst, (and always let me know it) is gone. Goodbye, Fatty. I love you always.”

Our sweet pal #WillieGarson has passed on. Dear soul, rest easy. pic.twitter.com/sqgXC9YDDZ — Rob Morrow (@RobMorrow_) September 21, 2021

The wonderful Willie Garson has left us. A dear, funny, kind man and delightful actor. Too soon. Rest well. #ripwilliegarson — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) September 22, 2021

Really gonna miss this sweet funny talented friend. Rest in peace @WillieGarson pic.twitter.com/MjveJqpqbT — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) September 22, 2021

So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. pic.twitter.com/G63EJIj8lG — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) September 22, 2021

A tweet on Garson’s official Twitter account dated September 4, 2021 reminded people to be kind to one another.

BE KIND TO EACH OTHER……ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS. — Willie Garson (@WillieGarson) September 5, 2021

“BE KIND TO EACH OTHER……ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS,” the tweet read.

An official cause of death has yet to be released.