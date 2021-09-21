Entertainment

‘Sex And The City’ Star Willie Garson Dead At 57

The Alliance For Children's Rights 28th Annual Dinner Honoring Karey Burke And Susan Saltz - Arrivals

(Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

TV and film superstar Willie Garson has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. The actor was 57.

“I love you so much papa,” the “Sex and the City” star’s son wrote Tuesday in a post on Instagram.

“Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” he added. “I’m so proud of you.” (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

The actor’s passing was also confirmed by a spokesperson with HBO/HBO Max. (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

“Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe,” the statement read, obtained by CNN. “He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly twenty-five years.”

“We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones,” the statement added.

Garson is probably best known for his recurring role as Stanford Blatch on “Sex and the City” TV series and films where he played friend and confidant to Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw.

Willie also appeared on the small screen in memorable roles on such shows like “NYPD Blue,” “White Collar,” and CBS’s “Hawaii Five-O.”

Shortly after news of his death surfaced, co-stars and other celebrities shared tributes to the actor, saying he will be missed.

“Heartbroken at the death of @WillieGarson, a fine actor, devoted father, and acerbic, funny, gracious friend,” actor Jim Beaver wrote.

“This breaks my heart,” Julie Bowen tweeted. “Willie Garson, a friend who loved me at my worst, (and always let me know it) is gone. Goodbye, Fatty. I love you always.”

A tweet on Garson’s official Twitter account dated September 4, 2021 reminded people to be kind to one another.

“BE KIND TO EACH OTHER……ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS,” the tweet read.

An official cause of death has yet to be released.