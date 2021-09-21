‘The David Hookstead Show’: Tim Kennedy Talks About Afghanistan, What Went Wrong With The Withdrawal, His Rescue Efforts And The SEAL Team Six/Delta Force Debate

Welcome to Tim Kennedy’s exclusive interview on “The David Hookstead Show.”

On a special version of today’s show, I’m joined by Green Beret sniper Tim Kennedy to discuss a range of issues, including Afghanistan, what went wrong with the withdrawal, Seal Team 6 vs. Delta Force, rebuilding pride in America, SaveOurAllies.org and much more.

Of all the interviews that I’ve done, there’s no doubt at all that talking to Tim is always among the best. He’s a fascinating individual and a guy I love chatting with.

I think it’s safe to say his efforts since the fall of Kabul have been incredible and he 100% deserves to be applauded.

