Tim Kennedy Delivers A Powerful Message To People Doubting America

Tim Kennedy thinks America is the greatest country on the planet, and he doesn’t care if you disagree.

The Green Beret sniper joined me for a special episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and I asked him what he has to say to people who doubt our great country.

As expected, Kennedy’s answer didn’t disappoint at all.

Sat down today with Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) to discuss Afghanistan, what went wrong with the withdrawal, rebuilding pride in America, Seal Team 6 vs Delta Force and much more. Interview airs tomorrow. I hope you enjoy! pic.twitter.com/KxvoL5UUAe — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 20, 2021

“This is the best country on the planet, and everybody else knows it. I don’t care if your high school teacher doesn’t,” Kennedy told me when talking about the greatness of the USA.

I couldn’t agree more with Kennedy, who is helping Afghanistan refugees through SaveOurAllies.org, if I tried.

This is the greatest country on the face of the planet, and all you have to do is look at guys like Tim Kennedy and those he’s served with to know that’s a fact.

When the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Green Beret @TimKennedyMMA grabbed his gear, hopped on a plane to Kabul and volunteered to rescue as many people as he possible. Why did he want to go? I asked him and he gave me a blunt explanation. pic.twitter.com/ZvGK1tpvKf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 21, 2021

For those of you who haven’t had a chance to watch Tim’s entire interview, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s outstanding on so many different levels.

He dived into the issues in Afghanistan, the rescue efforts and we even had some fun with the Delta vs. SEAL Team Six debate.

“We gotta go get a ball out of a pool, maybe send the SEALs…There is no one more proficient on the planet than Delta Force.” I asked Green Beret and proud American @TimKennedyMMA to weigh in on the SEAL Team 6 vs. Delta Force debate. His answer is great. pic.twitter.com/nK4xUbMiW8 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 21, 2021

