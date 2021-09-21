Editorial

Tim Kennedy Delivers A Powerful Message To People Doubting America

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Tim Kennedy thinks America is the greatest country on the planet, and he doesn’t care if you disagree.

The Green Beret sniper joined me for a special episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and I asked him what he has to say to people who doubt our great country.

As expected, Kennedy’s answer didn’t disappoint at all.

“This is the best country on the planet, and everybody else knows it. I don’t care if your high school teacher doesn’t,” Kennedy told me when talking about the greatness of the USA.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I couldn’t agree more with Kennedy, who is helping Afghanistan refugees through SaveOurAllies.org, if I tried.

This is the greatest country on the face of the planet, and all you have to do is look at guys like Tim Kennedy and those he’s served with to know that’s a fact.

For those of you who haven’t had a chance to watch Tim’s entire interview, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s outstanding on so many different levels.

He dived into the issues in Afghanistan, the rescue efforts and we even had some fun with the Delta vs. SEAL Team Six debate.

Let us know what you think about Kennedy’s thoughts in the comments below!