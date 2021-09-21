Tom Brady Says His Body Can Handle Playing Until He’s 50

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said in an interview Monday that he believes his body can handle playing football until age 50.

Speaking to co-host Jim Gray on his weekly podcast, “Let’s Go,” Brady said his nutrition and conditioning regimen would allow him to continue playing long-term.

“I think from my body’s standpoint and how I’ve been able to take care of myself over the years, can put me in a position to (play at 50),” Brady told Gray, via the Tampa Bay Times. “And you never know what can happen as I keep moving forward. I know I’m having a lot of fun playing, and again, at my age … I’ve agreed to play next year as well, but beyond that it’ll just take it year by year.” (RELATED: Rob Gronkowski Says He Doesn’t Watch Film)

Brady had also answered the question whether he could play until age 50 in a video posted to the Bucs’ official YouTube page Thursday. “I think it’s a yes,” Brady told Rob Gronkowski in the video, an episode of the “Tommy and Gronky” series.

“I wrote a book about how to take care of yourself, and I’m hoping people adopt it,” Brady continued. “I’m hoping I can really inspire a lot of other people who … think the limits have been set. And I think that people are blowing through limits these days more than ever. So I’ve put myself in a good position, I think even this year, to compete really hard and play well. I’m going to try to do the same next year, and beyond that we’ll see.”

Brady is currently signed to play through the 2022 season, but he told the Tampa Bay Times in September that he intends to play in Tampa “for a long time.”