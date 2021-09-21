UConn Is Expected To Start More Than A Dozen Freshmen Against Wyoming

UConn is expected to start a staggering amount of freshmen against Wyoming.

In a depth chart for the Huskies tweeted by @UConnSN, 14 freshmen are expected to start for UConn against the Cowboys. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, the Huskies are 0-4 and things might be on the verge of getting much worse.

Depth chart for #UConnFootball’s matchup with Wyoming (3-0) Saturday ⁦@PWStadium⁩. Huskies have 14 freshman in starting roles on the 2-deep, including 7 on offense. Defense (2). Special Teams (5) pic.twitter.com/k2SOgEoEUe — ThisIsUConnCountry (@UConnSN) September 21, 2021

The Huskies are going to get destroyed this Saturday, aren’t they? Things virtually never improve in the world of college sports when you’re forced to play freshmen.

UConn is currently winless and will now flood the field with players who barely have any experience. If that’s not a cause for concern, then I don’t know what is.

At some point, you almost have to wonder if the Huskies are even attempting to care about football.

Former head coach Randy Edsall threw the towel in on his career after a few games, tons of freshmen are going to be starting and it looks like we’re not even close to rock bottom.

If you’re a fan of the Huskies, you should absolutely be upset. Your program has turned into a punchline, but nobody is laughing anymore. At this point. It’s just sad.