Usain Bolt Says Sha’Carri Richardson Should Talk Less And Train More

Usain Bolt thinks Sha’Carri Richardson needs to focus more on her training.

Richardson missed the Olympics in Japan after testing positive for marijuana and she was also recently blown out in a race. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The legendary Olympian isn’t very impressed and thinks Richardson needs to make some changes.

“I would tell Sha’Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much…If you talk that big talk you have to back it up,” Bolt told the New York Post during a recent interview.

Superstar American Athlete @itskerrii Might Miss The Olympics For The Dumbest Reason Imaginable https://t.co/7w9YIgZdm5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 2, 2021

Honestly, I backed Richardson 100% when she tested positive for marijuana and couldn’t compete in the Olympics.

I thought that was complete nonsense, and I’m sure most people reading this agree.

Joe Rogan Says It’s ‘100% Horsesh*t’ That Sha’Carri Richardson Can’t Compete In The Olympics https://t.co/jhr17ff4iy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 14, 2021

However, Bolt is also 100% correct. You can’t talk the talk, but then get dusted on the track. If you’re going to talk a lot, then you have to win.

It’s that simple. If you never lose, then talk as much as you want.

Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) joins us live for an exclusive interview to discuss the positive marijuana test that’s put her Olympic future in limbo. pic.twitter.com/iVBp3zhvja — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 2, 2021

However, Richardson isn’t winning. In fact, she got absolutely embarrassed in her recent race. That’s a very tough look.

REPORT: Sha’Carri Richardson Likes A Tweet Claiming Jamaicans Are Poor And Work At Coconut Stands https://t.co/BlxEhyhuzS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 28, 2021

A little more training and a little less chatting would honestly probably do Richardson a lot of good.