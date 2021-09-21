Editorial

Usain Bolt Says Sha’Carri Richardson Should Talk Less And Train More

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 19: Sha'Carri Richardson runs and celebrates in the Women's 100 Meter semifinal on day 2 of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track &amp; Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Usain Bolt thinks Sha’Carri Richardson needs to focus more on her training.

Richardson missed the Olympics in Japan after testing positive for marijuana and she was also recently blown out in a race. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The legendary Olympian isn’t very impressed and thinks Richardson needs to make some changes.

“I would tell Sha’Carri to train harder and to be focused and not say too much…If you talk that big talk you have to back it up,” Bolt told the New York Post during a recent interview.

Honestly, I backed Richardson 100% when she tested positive for marijuana and couldn’t compete in the Olympics.

I thought that was complete nonsense, and I’m sure most people reading this agree.

However, Bolt is also 100% correct. You can’t talk the talk, but then get dusted on the track. If you’re going to talk a lot, then you have to win.

It’s that simple. If you never lose, then talk as much as you want.

However, Richardson isn’t winning. In fact, she got absolutely embarrassed in her recent race. That’s a very tough look.

A little more training and a little less chatting would honestly probably do Richardson a lot of good.