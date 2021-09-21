‘Yellowstone’ Releases Intense New Season 4 Preview

“Yellowstone” dropped a new season four preview for fans late Tuesday afternoon.

The newest season of the hit show with Kevin Costner drops Nov. 7, and fans around America can’t wait to ride with the Duttons into a war against their enemies. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Well, the newest promo makes it clear that the bodies will be stacked incredibly high.

I can’t wait for the season four preview. It’s crystal clear to anyone with eyes that the bodies are going to be dropping left and right.

Rip and whoever else is alive is going to be on a warpath, and I’m here for it.

Also, was it just me or did it look like Walker got shot in the face? It was hard to tell from the short promo, but it looked like he got clipped.

It’s also crystal clear that the ranch got attacked at the end of season three, which I’ve been speculating about for a long time.

“There’s going to be a lot of consequences.” —Taylor Sheridan

You know revenge is coming. #YellowstoneTV premieres Nov. 7, exclusively on @ParamountNet. pic.twitter.com/Wep3tCNYVC — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) September 14, 2021

No matter what happens, Nov. 7 can’t get here fast enough. It’s going to be a crazy time and I can’t wait.

War is on the horizon and the Duttons are going to spill blood in their hunt for revenge. Let’s get after it!