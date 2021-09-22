Amanda Knox Details Her Terrifying Experience In Italy In Incredible Interview With Joe Rogan

Amanda Knox recently did an incredible interview with Joe Rogan.

Knox was infamously falsely accused and convicted of murdering Meredith Kercher while studying in Italy in 2007 before her conviction was overturned in 2015. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She became an international sensation on a level we’ve rarely seen before in modern history, and she opened up about just how brutal her treatment was at the hands of Italian authorities.

During her interview with Rogan, Knox detailed the insane interrogation practices of the Italian police and how the authorities cooked up an entire story implicating her, despite there being no evidence she’d done anything wrong.

You can watch her break down how she found out about Kercher’s murder and the abuse she suffered below. It’s truly terrifying.

You can watch the entire interview below.

Next time someone complains about the American justice system, just show them this interview between Rogan and Knox.

We might be far from perfect, but last time I checked, we don’t have insanity like this.

The authorities in Italy literally went out of their way to ruin Knox’s life for the headlines, despite the fact that there wasn’t a shred of evidence she’d done anything wrong.

We should have had bombers in the air and special forces on the ground to free her. The fact we allowed the Italians to treat her the way they did will forever be a shameful moment in American history.

Luckily, Knox seems to be doing well in life and she somehow managed to bounce back from a situation that most people never would have come back from.

It’s just wild to me that a developed country like Italy would ever dare treat people the way Knox was treated. I’m so damn grateful to be an American, and not encountering garbage like that is a big reason why.