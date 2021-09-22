ANALYSIS: Joe Biden’s ‘America Is Back’ Foreign Policy Crumbles

President Joe Biden once declared “America is back” in a February speech, but his foreign policy is crumbling amid a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, strained relations with U.S. allies and a contradictory posture toward China.

Biden has had to contend with a series of foreign policy crises in the last month alone. The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan culminated in a Taliban takeover and left hundreds of U.S. citizens and Afghan allies stranded. A submarine deal with Australia that snubbed France led the country to recall its ambassadors and call out the U.S. for “unacceptable behavior” toward its allies.