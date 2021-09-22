Conor McGregor Throws Embarrassing First Pitch Before The Cubs/Twins Game

Conor McGregor threw a terrible first pitch Tuesday night prior to the Cubs/Twins game.

We've all seen bad first pitches over the years, but this one from McGregor at Wrigley Field is truly on a different level. It needs to be seen to be believed.

Take a watch below. It’s stunningly bad.

How the hell is Conor McGregor such an athlete in the octagon, but he can’t even throw a baseball in a slightly respectable manner?

It makes no sense at all. Your random teenager off of the street should be able to throw better than McGregor.

50 Cent vs. Conor McGregor, Mechanics/Slow pic.twitter.com/heeLgQ2nzn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 21, 2021

Again, we’re used to seeing bad first pitches. They happen all the time, but they’re rarely this bad. All you have to do is get it in the general area of the catcher.

McGregor was a mile high and a mile wide. It wasn’t even a little big close. Look at the catcher’s face. He was genuinely stunned!

He also couldn’t believe how bad it was.

Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) on his first pitch: “The most devastating first pitch ever seen! The venom is there, the power is there.” pic.twitter.com/GTZQDqUbeU — The Mac Life (@TheMacLife) September 22, 2021

Do better, McGregor. Find a way to do much better.