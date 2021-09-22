Editorial

Conor McGregor Throws Embarrassing First Pitch Before The Cubs/Twins Game

Conor McGregor (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/PitchingNinja/status/1440459592438218753)

Conor McGregor (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/PitchingNinja/status/1440459592438218753)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Conor McGregor threw a terrible first pitch Tuesday night prior to the Cubs/Twins game.

We’ve all seen bad first pitches over the years, but this one from McGregor at Wrigley Field is truly on a different level. It needs to be seen to be believed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a watch below. It’s stunningly bad.

How the hell is Conor McGregor such an athlete in the octagon, but he can’t even throw a baseball in a slightly respectable manner?

It makes no sense at all. Your random teenager off of the street should be able to throw better than McGregor.

Again, we’re used to seeing bad first pitches. They happen all the time, but they’re rarely this bad. All you have to do is get it in the general area of the catcher.

McGregor was a mile high and a mile wide. It wasn’t even a little big close. Look at the catcher’s face. He was genuinely stunned!

He also couldn’t believe how bad it was.

Do better, McGregor. Find a way to do much better.