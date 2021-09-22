Five College Football Games Have Drawn At Least 7.5 Million Viewers Through Three Weeks

The ratings for college football are absolutely booming.

According to Stewart Mandel, Alabama beating Florida and Penn State beating Auburn became the fourth and fifth games this season to draw at least 7.5 million viewers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, we’ve had five games hit the 7.5 million mark in just the first three weeks of games. How long did it take to hit that same mark in 2019? It took until November 30, according to Mandel.

Alabama-Florida (7.9M) and Auburn-Penn State (7.6M) became the fourth and fifth CFB games in the first three weeks to draw 7.5 million+ viewers. In 2019, it took until Nov. 30 to get five of those. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 21, 2021

Is football back or is football back? The answer to that is an overwhelming yes. Football is booming in a major way, fans are pumped, we’re watching all the big games and it finally feels like we’re getting back to normal.

The ratings reflect the fact that people are excited and pumped up, and I couldn’t be happier. America is at its best when football is rolling.

Florida football fans singing “I Won’t Back Down” has a new meaning in 2021. It started as a tradition to honor Tom Petty. Now, it’s a message that college football fans won’t live in fear. Sing it loud and sing it proud! pic.twitter.com/oIYbZ2Gyxg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 20, 2021

I might say that a lot, but it’s true. This country was meant to play football, and when we don’t play it normally like in 2020, it’s a bad sign.

When we have Saturdays packed full of college action, you simply know everything is going to be okay.

It’s week three of the college football season, and @dhookstead is here to break it all down. – Alabama/Florida and Penn State/Auburn Previews

– Gambling Picks

– Las Vegas Recap Let’s have ourselves a Saturday! pic.twitter.com/hxlyiFoy4l — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 18, 2021

The war to save football is over, folks, and the good guys won in an absolute blowout. The idiots living in fear tried to steal it from us, and we refused to go down. We refused to surrender one inch, and we now get to enjoy the spoils.

“F**k Joe Biden” chants are dominating college stadiums across the country. College football fans don’t like Joe Biden, and they’re making that crystal clear every Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Qiwb0gJCqf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 20, 2021

Now, let’s gear up for another great Saturday of games. I can’t wait to watch the action unfold!