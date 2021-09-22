Man Goes Viral For Mocking The Idea Of Your Girlfriend Asking You To Do Push-Ups

A man is blowing up the internet for all the right reasons.

In a video tweeted by @CathyJamJohnson, a TikTok user mocked another guy on TikTok talking about getting buff in case your girlfriend asks to see you do 20 push-ups. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. It’s going to be the funniest thing you see all day.

not a drill sergeant 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aknseMGfsX — you f.ked with squirrels morty (@CathyJamJohnson) September 21, 2021

That’s without a doubt one of the funniest things I’ve seen in the past few weeks. I don’t know why, but I just couldn’t stop laughing.

Imagine your girlfriend asking you to drop and give her 20. What an absolutely insane scenario.

I’ve started to get in-shape and I more or less resemble a dual-threat quarterback at this point in my life. Fat Dave is dead and spread option Dave is here.

A little Fat Boy Friday flashback to get ready for the weekend. These photos are about 30 months apart. Don’t drink soda, folks. pic.twitter.com/sowXe30uZq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 11, 2021

However, if my girlfriend asked me to crank out 20 push-ups, she’d be gone before she could finish her sentence.

This is the Soviet Olympic program. We’re just not going to run around doing physical activity for the hell of it.

I don’t like doing push-ups when I’m actually working out. Why would I ever do them because I was asked?

Gentlemen, if your girlfriend is seriously running around giving you commands for physical activity like it’s basic training, I suggest you find a new one!