Illegal Migrants Attack ICE Officers Transporting Them To Airport: REPORT

Illegal immigrants reportedly attacked Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers who were transporting them from a temporary migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, after landing on the tarmac, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

At least three Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials were injured in two separate incidents on the tarmac in Haiti, according to Fox News. The officers’ injuries weren’t life-threatening.

“Haitian crowd control officers responded to both incidents and resolved the situations,” a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson reportedly told Fox News. “ICE fully respects the rights of all people to peacefully express their opinions, while continuing to perform its immigration enforcement mission consistent with our priorities, federal law and agency policy.”

NEW: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that Haitian migrants on a deportation flight back to Haiti caused “two separate disruptions” on the tarmac in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Three ICE officers were i”hurt & sustained non life threatening injuries. Haitian crowd control police responded. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 22, 2021

The adult Haitian migrants also assaulted the pilots and several men rushed another flight bringing family units back to the country, NBC News reported. The pilots were attacked while the family units were still on the plane.

“On Tuesday, Sept. 21, some adult migrants caused two separate disruptions on the tarmac after deplaning in Port-au-Prince, Haiti,” a DHS spokesperson said in a statement, according to NBC News. (RELATED: ‘I Could Have Invested’: Deported Haitians Say They Lost Their Chance At The American Dream)

“Haitian crowd control officers responded to both incidents and resolved the situations. ICE fully respects the rights of all people to peacefully express their opinions, while continuing to perform its immigration enforcement mission consistent with our priorities, federal law and agency policy,” the DHS spokesperson added, NBC News reported.

U.S. officials increased deportation flights after over 15,000 migrants set up a temporary camp under the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas, according to NBC News. Around 4,000 of those, including 1,000 people who were deported to Haiti, were moved to processing centers.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.