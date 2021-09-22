POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Has Gotten So Low That Kamala’s Is Now 6 Points Higher

President Joe Biden’s approval rating sunk to 43%, the lowest of his presidency and six percentage points below Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a poll from Gallup.

Biden’s approval dropped six percentage points compared to August , falling from 49% to 43%, according to the results of a Gallup poll released Wednesday. Biden’s approval rating is roughly at the same level as former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton at the earlier stages of their respective presidencies, according to Gallup.

Harris’ approval rating sat at 49%. The poll was conducted from Sept. 1 to Sept. 17, following the completion of the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. (RELATED: POLL: Less Than Half Of Americans Say Biden Is Mentally Stable Enough To Serve As President)

The Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal was widely criticized , with a number of controversial events occurring during the final month of the U.S. occupation including a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that killed 13 Marines.

Biden also announced a vaccine mandate for employers with over 100 workers on Sept. 9 that provoked outrage and opposition from businesses and state governments.

Biden’s approval rating among Democrats is at 90%, the lowest of his presidency compared to a high of 98% in early February, according to Gallup. Only 6% of Republicans approve of Biden’s job performance, down from a high of 12% to the lowest point of his presidency.

Biden also suffered losses in approval among independents, dropping 24 percentage points to 37% from a high of 61% in late January when he took office. Biden’s approval rating dropped 18 percentage points among independents since June.

The poll sampled 1,005 adults living in the U.S., and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

