POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Has Gotten So Low That Kamala’s Is Now 6 Points Higher

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 17: U.S. President Joe Biden participates in a conference call on climate change with the Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on September 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images

Ailan Evans Tech Reporter
President Joe Biden’s approval rating sunk to 43%, the lowest of his presidency and six percentage points below Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a poll from Gallup.

Biden’s approval dropped six percentage points compared to August, falling from 49% to 43%, according to the results of a Gallup poll released Wednesday. Biden’s approval rating is roughly at the same level as former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton at the earlier stages of their respective presidencies, according to Gallup.

Harris’ approval rating sat at 49%. The poll was conducted from Sept. 1 to Sept. 17, following the completion of the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. (RELATED: POLL: Less Than Half Of Americans Say Biden Is Mentally Stable Enough To Serve As President)

The Biden administration’s handling of the withdrawal was widely criticized, with a number of controversial events occurring during the final month of the U.S. occupation including a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that killed 13 Marines.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 20: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris listens as U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as delivers remarks on the U.S. military’s ongoing evacuation efforts in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House on August 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The White House announced earlier that the U.S. has evacuated almost 14,000 people from Afghanistan since the end of July. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris listens as U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as delivers remarks on the U.S. military’s ongoing evacuation efforts in Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House on August 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Biden also announced a vaccine mandate for employers with over 100 workers on Sept. 9 that provoked outrage and opposition from businesses and state governments.

Biden’s approval rating among Democrats is at 90%, the lowest of his presidency compared to a high of 98% in early February, according to Gallup. Only 6% of Republicans approve of Biden’s job performance, down from a high of 12% to the lowest point of his presidency.

Biden also suffered losses in approval among independents, dropping 24 percentage points to 37% from a high of 61% in late January when he took office. Biden’s approval rating dropped 18 percentage points among independents since June.

The poll sampled 1,005 adults living in the U.S., and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

