The Chicago Bears Name Justin Fields The Starting QB For Week Three

Justin Fields will start at quarterback for the Bears this Sunday.

Head coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday afternoon that Fields will start at quarterback for the Bears against Cleveland as Andy Dalton deals with an apparent knee injury injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It will be the first NFL start for the former Ohio State star.

Coach Nagy has announced that Justin Fields will be our starting QB against the Browns. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 22, 2021

There you have it, folks. Fields being handed the keys to the kingdom in Chicago has been a topic of debate in the media for months, and it’s now happened.

Granted, the Bears didn’t want it to happen because of an injury, but it’s clear that people have been clamoring for this move for a long time.

Now, it’s happened and it’s the Justin Fields show in Chicago.

It’s official: Justin Fields will make his first start on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/jqNjFW4bT9 — NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2021

As a betting man, I’m betting we’ve seen Dalton start his last game in Chicago as long as Fields remains healthy.

I think he’s going to blow people away once they see what he’s fully capable of on the field. As a B1G fan, I can tell you that the young man is a freak-of-nature athlete.

Now, he’ll get to show the whole country Sunday against the Browns. We’re in for a very fun time!