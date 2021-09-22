Lane Kiffin Warns Ole Miss Against Rat Poisoning Themselves

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin wants the Rebels to be careful when it comes to people pumping them up.

Ever since Alabama coach Nick Saban’s infamous rant about the media feeding players rat poison with nonstop hype, the term has become very popular. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the man running the show in Oxford wants his players to be very careful when it comes to buying into how great they are.

In response to a tweet from Ole Miss OC Jeff Lebby hyping up the fact the Rebels have the top offense in America, Kiffin wrote, “You can’t [rat poison emoji] ourselves @Coach_Leb!!!!”

I truly love the fact Kiffin keeps using Saban’s rat poison line. Kiffin was Saban’s OC before being run out of Tuscaloosa after accepting the FAU job, and it’s a rivalry that will likely never die until the seven-time national champion retires.

Kiffin chooses his words very carefully, and continuing to talk about rat poison is as much a warning to his team as it is an attempt to troll Saban.

Now, should Ole Miss be worried about the hype? It’s been a long time since the Rebels were great, but there’s a new energy in Oxford with Kiffin coaching and Matt Corral playing QB.

It feels like they could easily compete with Alabama this season.

It’s going to be a ton of fun when the Crimson Tide and Alabama meet October 2. It’s going to be required viewing.