Man Sentenced For Castrating Volunteer, Allegedly Pledging To Eat Testicles In Secluded Cabin

A man accused of cutting off another man’s testicles and allegedly threatening to eat them was sentenced to a little to over 12 years in prison.

The victim was a 28-year-old man who was seeking gender reassignment surgery, The Oklahoman reported Tuesday.

The unidentified 28-year-old male was lured to Oklahoma from Virginia after contacting Bob Lee Allen, 54, and his husband Thomas Evans Gates III, 42, on a no longer active castration forum known as Eunuch Maker, according to Vice. The victim told authorities that Allen persuaded him to come down after stating that he possessed 15 years of experience performing gender reassignment surgeries and had six additional clients scheduled for upcoming surgeries, according to numerous media outlets.

Lee allegedly also told the victim he kept body parts in his freezer. (RELATED: Couple Forced Child To Kneel On Tacks, Put Bottle Rocket In Mouth, Police Say)

When the victim arrived for his supposed surgery in October of 2020, the two men drove him to a secluded cabin in the southeast Oklahoma woods. There Allen is accused of castrating the victim in a two-hour surgery on a makeshift plywood table while using only local anesthetic, The Oklahoman reported.

Oklahoma man jailed 12 years for castrating volunteer https://t.co/cbJhWzPWDs — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) September 22, 2021

After the castration, Allen allegedly bragged that “he was going to consume the parts and laughed and said that he was a cannibal,” according to the New York Post. Allen has denied this accusation.

The following day, Allen transported the victim to a nearby hospital in McAlester for excess bleeding, the Oklahoman reported. Allen threatened to dump him in the woods if he passed out, according to the New York Post.

Hospital employees initially notified local police of the incident. This allowed them to get a search warrant for the cabin where they found “what appeared to be testicles,” according to the Post.

The two accused men, Allen and Gates, waived their preliminary hearing in separate appearances in Le Flore County District Court in March, The Oklahoman reported. The waiver by the two allowed the case to proceed to trial.

Allen was sentenced to two years in jail and 10 years and one month in prison, according to USA Today. He must pay more than $5,000 in fines and other costs as part of the agreement.

Gates testified against his husband, Allen. He pleaded guilty in early August to three misdemeanors after three felony counts were dismissed in exchange for his testimony, USA Today reported. He was released on Tuesday. He must pay in excess of $2,000 in fines and costs.