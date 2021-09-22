Hunt Is On For Missing Ex-Navy Seal After Half-Brother Found Dead In National Park

Rescue crews are searching for a man in Yellowstone National Park Tuesday after the body of his 67-year-old half-brother was found near a lake.

The two went on a backcountry canoe trip, but did not return. A family member reported the two former National Park service employees overdue from their trip Sunday, CBS News reported.

A 10-person crew is looking for 74-year-old former Navy Seal Kim Crumbo with the help of a helicopter, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Yellowstone Rangers Hunting For Woman Who Took Video Of Charging Bear)

A rescue crew found the body of his half-brother Mark O’Neill on Monday along the eastern shoreline of Shoshone Lake. They also found a vacant campsite, a canoe and floatation devices, CBS News reported.

Yellowstone spokesperson Morgan Warthin said that O’Neill likely drowned, but his official cause of death has not been confirmed, the outlet reported.

Shoshone Lake has an average temperature of about 48 degrees Fahrenheit. Survival time in the water is around 20 to 30 minutes, according to officials, CBS News reported.

Crumbo served two tours in Vietnam as a Navy SEAL. He also worked as a park ranger and wilderness coordinator at Grand Canyon National Park, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Crumbo co-founded a conservation group called Grand Canyon Wildlands Council to help preserve native species and ecosystems, CBS News reported.

Just devastated to hear that Kim Crumbo is missing in Yellowstone. He’s one of the great conservation advocates. A Navy SEAL, park ranger, tribal member. Kim’s a legend.https://t.co/BoeX962ms4 — Aaron Weiss (@aweiss) September 22, 2021

Friends of Crumbo have been reconnecting after his disappearance “to hold each other up,” according to CBS News.

“It’s Kim Crumbo, after all,” said his colleague Kelly Burke, the outlet reported. “He’s a monumental hero and legend of a man. We can’t bring ourselves to believe he wouldn’t emerge from this.”