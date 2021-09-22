Netflix’s New Movie ‘Night Teeth’ Looks Awesome

Netflix’s new movie “Night Teeth” looks like it’s going to be worth checking out.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “Benny’s entire world is turned upside down after picking up two mysterious girls who expose him to a secret world he never knew existed. He is suddenly hurled into their cryptic underworld on a mission to save his city from dripping in blood.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

If the trailer is an accurate indication of what fans can expect, we’re going to be in for a very wild time. You can give it a watch below.

I don’t know about all of you, but I think this movie looks like a lit time. It’s about what I’m assuming are vampires feasting around the city as a clueless driver gets them from place to place.

Once he realizes he’s in over his head, all bets are off. Yeah, you don’t really have to tell me much more. I think I’m sold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIGHT TEETH (@nightteethnetflixmovie)

Plus, we all know Netflix has extremely high standards when it comes to original content. When Netflix decides it wants to swing for the fence, fans are rarely disappointed.

“Stranger Things” and “Ozark” are two prime examples of that fact.

Now, fans are getting “Night Teeth” Oct. 20. Count me in!