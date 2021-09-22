Nicole Richie’s Hair Goes Up In Flames While Blowing Out Birthday Candles

Nicole Richie got quite the surprise when her hair went up in flames blowing out birthday candles as she rang in her 40s.

The 40-year-old actress and TV personality shared a clip on Instagram showing her sitting in front of a birthday cake lit up with candles. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday.

As she bent over to blow out one of the remaining candles, both sides of her hair caught fire. Once she realized what had happened, she and someone sitting next to her quickly tried to pat it out before the video cut out.

WATCH:

She seemed to take it all in stride as she captioned her post, “Well…so far 40 is [on fire].” (RELATED: Sarah Silverman Apologizes To Paris Hilton For Jokes That Made Heiress ‘Want To Die’)

The status of her hair and whether or not she was hurt is unclear. (RELATED: Report: Paris Hilton Calls Off Engagement To Fiancé Chris Zylka)

Several stars commented on the post, such as comedian and talk show host Chelsea Handler, who wrote, “Happy birthday, baby! Welcome to your 40’s, where the party really gets started. Xx.”

“Oh my gawd,” commented comedian Amy Schumer.

Richie is probably best known for her role on the reality series, “The Simple Life” with Paris Hilton.

We hope she’s okay and wish her a happy birthday!