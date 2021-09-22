Pizza Shop Sells $432 Million Winning Lottery Ticket In NYC

The Mega Millions lottery drew the numbers for their $432 million dollar ticket Tuesday evening, and the numbers matched a ticket purchased at a New York City pizzeria.

Pronto Pizza, located on 48th Street and 6th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, sold their ticket to an unknown customer, CBS New York reported.

The drawing’s winning numbers were: 36, 41, 45, 51, 56 and Mega Ball 13. (RELATED: $1.5 Billion Mega Millions Winner Steps Forward 2 Months Before Deadline)

Meet David and Muhammad. They sold the $432,000,000 winning #MegaMillions jackpot ticket at Pronto Pizza in midtown. That’s a lot of dough! The business gets $10,000 for selling the winner. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/ub8rN8xtMb — Mike Marza (@mikemarzaABC7) September 22, 2021

This isn’t the first time Pronto Pizza has sold a winning lottery ticket, according to the outlet. A $1 million and $3 million lottery ticket have been purchased there before.

Although the Mega Millions ticket is valued at $432 million, the winner would receive $192.9 million after federal, state and local taxes are accounted for, according to CNBC.

The winner has one year to claim the jackpot, and they have the option to receive it as a lump sum or as an annual payout.